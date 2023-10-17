REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Wakehouse Bar and Grill in Reedley will be hosting its third-ever Monster Market on Wednesday.

The event is free and will be held on Oct. 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be located at 850 N Kings River Road in Reedley.

Vendors will be showcasing a variety of Halloween-themed merchandise and there will be food trucks. There will also be live music and a selection of beer and cocktails for adults to enjoy.

Costumes are encouraged and there will be trick-or-treating activities for kids.

More information on the vendors and the event is on The Wakehouse’s Instagram page.