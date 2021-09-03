Reedley Teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with 14-year-old male student

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Reedley teacher for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old student.

39-year-old Mountain View School teacher Krystal Jackson was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail and her bail was set at $215,000.

“Mrs. Jackson is in custody tonight,” said Sheriff Lt. Brandon Pursell. “We believe that our victim is safe, which we are grateful for, but we don’t know if there are other victims. Jackson faces four counts of rape, oral copulation with a child, lewd acts with a child, communicating with a child to commit a felony and meeting with a child for lewd purposes.”

Pursell said on Friday the Sheriff’s Office got a tip regarding allegations of Jackson, who works for Mountain View Independent School in Reedley.

Detectives said an investigation revealed that Jackson had sex with her student at least three times in the past year during their weekly one-on-one independent study sessions at Dunlap Leadership Academy.

“The worst part of this is that our victim was abused, that is number one,” said Pursell. “But also the fact that our suspect is in a position of trust.”

Pursell said only Jackson and the student attended the one-on-one meetings.

Kings Canyon Unified School District would not comment on the study protocols but sent a statement.

“Kings Canyon Unified School District administrators recently became aware of accusations regarding a Mountain View School teacher. District administrators are working diligently with law enforcement officials who are releasing details regarding their investigation. The safety of students and staff members continues to be a top priority and the district will provide counseling and support services to any students or staff members in need. The District cannot comment on confidential personnel matters.“

Pursell said Jackson worked for several other Central Valley school districts before she started with Mountain View in 2020.

Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to Detective Jose Leon at (559) 600-8205.