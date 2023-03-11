REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents in Reedley said they have never seen anything like the rain that’s come into the area in the last few days.

“Never, never seen it like this, this is the best,” said Randy Jones.

Jones has lived in Reedley his entire life and had nothing but good things to say about the recent series of storms that have swelled up local lakes and rivers.

“I’m pumped because we’re going to have a good summer and it’s just epic, I haven’t seen snowpack like this my whole life,” said Jones.

The storms that have moved through Fresno County have caused widespread flooding throughout the area.

The Watermaster for the Kings River Water Association, Steve Haugen, said more water is expected.

“The water that’s caused this high water over the last several days came from uncontrolled creeks that come in below Pine Flat, and into the river below the dam,” said Haugen. “Now we have another storm coming up on Tuesday, Wednesday of this following week that could cause a similar type peak and would probably have a repeat of what’s occurred over the last three or four days with the river.”

Just like Randy Jones, Ryan Decker has also lived in Reedley his whole life.

“We’ve been dry for ten years, this is the worst [rainfall] I’ve ever seen,” Decker said.

The Watermaster said the storm peak has made its way through most of the Kings River and the most impacted areas were the areas below Pine Flat Dam.