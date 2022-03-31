REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Reedley has received a federal grant to cover the cost of a project on the two downtown water towers.

Upon recent inspection, the City of Reedley found that the decades-old coating on both downtown water towers was deteriorating and rust and corrosion were beginning to appear on both towers.

In a Facebook post from the City of Reedley, the City said, “These towers are far too important for our town to simply let them rust and corrode into extinction and eventual demolition.”

The city consulted experts, and during a lab analysis, it was determined that the mid-1900s paint coating used on the towers has a high concentration of lead.

Under current California and national environmental standards, the coating has to be removed. Not only that but the coating has to be removed by hand instead of sandblasted off.

The labor-intensive method caused a higher price than the city had initially expected.

The city says they have been able to obtain federal grant funding for the project that will cover 100% of costs.

The Reedley City Council is set to vote on the project on April 12th. The city is also open to public comment. Comments can be emailed to mycityhall@Reedley.com or sent to City Hall, 1717 9th Street, Reedley. CA 93654.