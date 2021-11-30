Reedley puts up town Christmas Tree

REEDLEY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The city of Reedley will debut the town Christmas tree at a new event this year.

The tree will be lit at the “Christmas in the Park” event on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at pioneer park in downtown Reedley.

The event continues at the park on Friday from 4-9 p.m. and at 7 p.m., the annual Electrical Farm Equipment Parade will pass through the park.

This comes after the city decided to move the tree from its usual location of the intersection of G street and 11th in Downtown Reedley due to safety concerns.