REEDLEY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Leaders and members of the community joined in prayer Thursday morning at the city of Reedley’s third annual prayer vigil for victims of domestic violence.

The 20 minutes of prayer event took place at 10:00 a.m on Thursday to promote strength for survivors of domestic violence – while also inspiring those who have yet to speak out.

Multiple faith leaders from the community as well, as leaders from the City of Reedley and Reedley Police Department, spoke about the importance of bringing awareness to domestic violence and leading in prayer.

“For today we honor the lives of domestic violence survivors we salute their strength and courage and we applaud the knowledge awareness and action that will help prevent future victimization,” said Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza to those gathered.

CEO of the Marjaree Mason Center Nicole Linder says it is important for all members of the community including those of faith to condemn domestic violence.

Those who attended the event wore purple to show solidarity in national domestic violence awareness month.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence you can reach out to the Marjaree Mason Center.