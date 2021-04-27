Reedley Police team up to replace veteran’s stolen electric scooter

REEDLEY, California. (KSEE) – A Central Valley veteran is mobile again after a big surprise from the Reedley Police Officer’s Association.

Gordon Wilson’s only means of transportation, his electric scooter, was stolen Friday.

“I am amazed by this,” he said during an overwhelming moment of support. “I want to thank all of you in the community for doing this for me. I’d never expected this.”

The 74-year-old Vietnam veteran’s scooter was stolen while parked outside his physical therapy appointment.

Police said the suspect 26-year-old Victor Torres was arrested shortly after, and the scooter was recovered, but it was broken. So officers sprang into action.

“(We) put out an emergency vote and the overwhelming response everybody voted yes that we wanted to do what we can to replace the scooter for him,” said Sgt. Gary Kincaid, the police officer’s association’s vice president.

He said the POA knew the scooter was Wilson’s only way of getting around town and immediately stepped up.

“On behalf of the entire Reedley Police Department’s Police Officer’s Association, we’d like to present him with a gift,” Sgt. Steven Puryear said Tuesday when Wilson was surprised with a brand new scooter.

“I just have to say thank you so much, and the community of Reedley also, thank you,” he said.

The POA raises money and gives from their own paychecks for occasions like this. They said this donation was bigger than usual but worth the price tag.

“To be able to provide him with that scooter so that he can live his life the way he’s used to is something that we’re very happy about. It was very very exciting and happy to see him so joyful about it,” Kincaid said.