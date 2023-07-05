REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K-9 from the Reedley Police Department is missing after he escaped the evening of July 4th, according to officials.

Farmersville Police Department first announced that K-9 Kona was reported missing around 11:00 p.m. on the evening of July 4th. Officials say they were alerted to the escape by the Reedley Police Department, which is working to find the missing K-9 with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Kona (image courtesy of the Reedley Police Department)

Kona started with the Reedley Police Department in April 2021.

Officials say Kona escaped from a handler’s garage in Visalia after he became agitated due to the fireworks and managed to get out. Officers say Kona had a tracker on his collar, which led the officers to the vicinity of the 14000 block of Avenue 280 outside Visalia. However, they found that the tracker had fallen off Kona’s collar.

Kona is described as a 10-year-old German Shepherd weighing approximately 80 pounds. He has a sable-colored coat and wears a black flat nylon collar with no other identifiable tags. Officers say Kona is a well-trained police dog who is social and even-tempered with extensive experience in dealing with the public.

The search for missing Kona continues. Anyone who spots Kona is asked to contact the Reedley Police Department and avoid approaching him. To report sightings or any information about Kona, you are asked to call 559-637-4250.