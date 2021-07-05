Reedley Police identify man shot and killed on July 4th

Image courtesy of the Reedley Exponent.

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Reedley Police Department released the name of the person who was shot and killed Sunday night.

Police said the victim was Jacob Encinia, 25, of Reedley.

Officers say they received a call regarding a shooting in the 1400 block of N. Columbia Avenue around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they said they found Encinia with a gunshot wound. Encinia was transported to the hospital where he later died.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Reedley Police Department at 559- 637-4250. 

