Reedley offers utility bill relief for businesses affected by COVID-19 closures

REEDLEY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The city of Reedley is now offering relief to certain types of business impacted by COVID-19 and California’s renewed closures enacted a month ago including salons, barbers and personal care services.

In a news release from Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba, the city announced a second round of the Business Utility Bill Forgiveness Program. Businesses unable to reopen due to state regulation are eligible to receive forgiveness for unpaid balances from June, July, and August. This forgiveness extends to water, sewer, solid waste, and “Streetscape Assessment District fees.”

Businesses who have already paid for June, July and August services can request a credit on their account.

Applications must be received by Sept. 30 and the relief is available on a first-come, first-served basis until program funds run out.

The application can be found on the City of Reedley website.

