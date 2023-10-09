REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In an effort to raise awareness about the issue of domestic violence and show support for survivors, the Reedley Police Department will be hosting an event in their honor.

The department says they will be hosting a Domestic Violence Prayer Vigil.

The vigil is scheduled for Oct. 19, at 10 a.m., and will be held at 1019 “G” Street, Reedley, CA 93654.

Officers say domestic violence is a prevalent problem affecting countless individuals and families across the Reedley community and that the prayer vigil aims to bring the community together in a spirit of unity and healing to address the issue.

During the vigil, officers say they will come together in prayer, reflection, and solidarity.

Several clergy leaders from various parishes and community leaders will also address the audience, sharing their insights and experiences related to domestic violence prevention and support.

Officers added that there will also be an opportunity for attendees to participate in prayer as a symbol of unity and support for survivors.