REEDLEY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Reedley’s Adventist Health has achieved a five-star rating for specialty care, according to new research released by Healthgrades.

Based on the 2024 Healthgrades analysis at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide, Adventist Health Reedley received a five-star rating for the treatment of Pneumonia Medallion.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Healthgrades because it shows our team’s continuous commitment to providing quality care. Through careful processes, we continue to strive to provide the utmost care,” said Dr. Gurvinder Kaur, Chief Medical Officer for Adventist Health in the Central Valley.

Organizers say the five-star rating reflects Adventist Health Reedley’s commitment to consistently delivering the best care possible and places the organization in the upper ranking of hospitals for specialty care nationwide.