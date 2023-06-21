REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Reedley was engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Fire Department.

Fire crews say they were called to a home located on Rose Avenue near Lac Jac Avenue and found it was engulfed in flames.

Courtesy of Fresno Co. Fire Courtesy of Fresno Co. Fire

Firefighters say they faced challenges battling the fire as there was limited access due to debris and vehicles surrounding the home.

Fire officials reported no injuries and are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.