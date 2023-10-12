REEDLEY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Get ready to party as the City of Reedley hosts the Reedley Fiesta on Friday and Saturday.

The Reedley Fiesta “Celebrating the World’s Fruit Basket” takes over the city of Reedley with tons of activities throughout the city.

Friday’s activities include:

A Diaper Derby at the Sierra View Homes at 10 a.m.

Pioneer Park Booths/Entertainment from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A Community Art Show at City Hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Along with more activities on Saturday including:

A Fiesta Pancake Breakfast at the Opera House from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A Fiesta Run/Walk on 10th and G Street at 7 a.m.

Pioneer Park Booths/Entertainment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Fiesta Parade on G Street at 10 a.m.

Community Art Show at City Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Frog Jump Contest in front of the Reedley Police Department from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information visit the Greater Reedley Chamber of Commerce website.