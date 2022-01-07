Reedley College to hold free vaccination event for students, staff and community

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Reedley College is planning on hosting a free vaccination event that will be open to students and staff as well as members of the community.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those wishing to receive their first dose will be held from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, Wednesday, Jan. 12, and Friday, Jan. 14, inside Room 354 under the gym.

Those who are seeking their second dose of the vaccine can attend from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 pm. on Monday, Feb. 7, or Friday, Feb. 11, in Room 354. Booster doses will also be available for eligible patients.

The event is open to anyone over the age of five. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Reedley College students who attend the event will be eligible for a Tiger Cafe and Bookstore voucher.

