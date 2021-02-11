Reedley College prepares to become a mass COVID-19 vaccine site

REEDLEY, California (KSEE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that Reedley College will become a COVID-19 mass vaccination site, but there are lots of unanswered questions about when it will be up and running.

“As we like to say in education, embrace ambiguity. There are too many unknowns and so we’re planning for whatever comes our way, so-to-speak,” said Dr. Jerry Buckley, the President of Reedley College.

The Reedley College gymnasium has been used for COVID-19 tests and is one of the areas being considered for vaccine distribution. The college’s president says their plan involves working with other colleges to develop a strategy.

“We’re trying to work with the colleges within our system and also higher-ed, we’ve certainly spoken with Fresno State University on what they’re doing. So, it’s gonna take all of us to get through this and communication is key.”

Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba said the wheels are in motion, but asks the public to be patient as things evolve.

“There is some interaction between the college and the city to make sure that traffic flows smoothly, to make sure that notification to the public gets out smoothly. I know that the public will have some frustration at first.”

Reedley College’s president says students are suffering along with the community, so getting things up and running is a top priority.

“To be frank, education is suffering right now from the inability to get our students and our faculty back together face-to-face. It’s very important to solve this health problem and get back to some form of normal,” said Dr. Buckley.

Reedley College said 400 vaccinations are projected to be given per day and that more information should be available next week.