REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Reedley College campus has been closed due to the ongoing storm impacting Fresno County, school officials announced on Friday.

School officials say flood waters threaten access roads to and from campus – and the rain increases the potential for loss of critical utilities.

The closure, which began at 1:00 p.m., will be extended throughout the weekend. The events that were scheduled to take place on the campus on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12 have been canceled or relocated off campus.

There is an American Red Cross shelter available at the Sanger Community Center, located at 730 Recreation Avenue.

School authorities also said the schedule for Monday, March 13 will be communicated to the campus community no later than 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.