REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Recent growth in the city of Reedley and its community center is forcing the Boys and Girls Club, which is located in the same building, to look for a new home.

The club only has a couple of months to move. “It’s just time for us to expand…,” said Boys and Girls Club Director Jazmine Arceo.

The Reedley Boys and Girls Club is located on South East and East Springfield avenues in the same building as the Reedly Community Center.

“We have about 97 members registered in our kids and right now we service about 25 days so it is a small space for so many youths that come through our doors all day,” she said.

Arceo says they were notified that the community center needs the space and the club will need to move out by the end of February.

“I think it’s a bit of mixed emotions, I know some of the kids have been here since it opened. I’ve only been here for 3 of the last 10 years,” she added.

Right now, they service youth from 6 to 18 years old in this multi-functional space but they’re hoping to find a bigger location with two bathrooms and about 2 thousand square feet.

“I’m hoping to serve more youth here in the community. I think that’s our biggest goal right now finding a safe place to serve more youth in the community,” said Arceo.

Arceo says it’s a scramble against time but she’s staying positive and hoping the community of Reedly comes through.

“I think we do need the help to look for something that could possibly work for the Boys and Girls Club,” she said.

Anyone who may know of a new location for the club is asked to call the Boys and Girls Club administration office.