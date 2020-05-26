Reedley beach open, but social distancing intact

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Outdoor recreation is gearing up this Memorial day, but there weren’t crowds of people at Reedley beach.  However, those who did go were having a great time.

Just a short drive from Fresno, Reedley beach on Kings river offers relief from the heat, a sandy beach and some fun in the sun.

Olivia Atalima of Reedley said her and her family have been sheltering at home and said it was really nice to get her two boys out of the house.

“We really miss the recreation that’s been canceled.”

Beach goers Hector, Jair, Marco and Adriana said the same.

“We were tired of staying at home so we decided to come out here.  Anything’s better than staying at home.”

“I was like really happy that we can go out in the lake and have fun,” Joseph & Recme of Selma said.

The park doesn’t have their attendance numbers yet, but the recreational attendant there said it seemed to be pretty steady over the weekend.  However, eight year-old luna thinks she knows why it hasn’t been too busy as she says she thinks “there might be crocodiles.” 

There is a charge of $6 to come in that will continue on weekends through August.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know