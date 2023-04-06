FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – One popular Fresno County beach will likely be closed throughout the summer.

“We anticipate that Reedley Beach and Cricket Hollow are gonna be closed probably throughout the summer. We are on weekly coordination calls with Pine Flat Dam, with the county, with others, and there is so much water that needs to come out of the mountains,” said Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba.

It’s sad for city and county residents, but understandable if you look at the beach and park.

The restrooms have several feet of standing water inside, park benches and picnic tables have been swallowed up, and Reedley Beach has disappeared completely.

“While you want to go out there and be able to spend time with your family and have barbecues and play in the water, at the end of the day it’s just not safe,” said Terri Mejorado, emergency manager for the Fresno County Office of Emergency Services.

The county meanwhile, has closed Skaggs Park, Avocado Lake Park, Lost Lake Park, Winton Park, Laton-Kingston Park, and Choinumni Park as well.

It’s all a result of floods or the potential to flood. Additionally, all rivers in the county remain closed.

“They’re just too unpredictable at this point. They’re running fast, with the levels that it’s at, you know it’s bringing down brush and debris. The water levels are just going to increasing levels we have never seen,” said Mejorado.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has continued to monitor and patrol closed rivers. They say anyone found to have accessed county rivers will be subject to a minimum fine of $225.

“You’re not only endangering your life, but you’re endangering the lives of our first responders as well,” said Mejorado.

As for when county parks and rivers could re-open, Mejorado could not provide a date as of now and says at this point it really remains a wait and see game.