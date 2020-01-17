Reedley barber hangs up scissors after 55 years

REEDLEY, Calif. (KGPE) — Meet Ray Soleno.

He’s a people person.

He’s been cutting hair since 1965.

Think about that.

He’s the owner of the Golden Edge barbershop in Reedley and on Thursday, family and devoted friends turned out for one last haircut.

His daughter Wendy Martinez gets emotional just thinking about it.

“He’s going to be 80 next month, so this is a well-deserved retirement,” Martinez said.

Ray has had a busy 80 years.

He’s been a city councilman for 37 years and even the mayor several times.

And he loves to volunteer his time.

For 38 years he’s been the president of Reedley Little League and the Reedley Babe Ruth.

“I’m very thankful to be here and to be associated with people like Ray,” said Mary Fast, a friend of Ray.

“I think he’s going to miss all the conversations he hears here about city politics,” Fast added.

Ray, being the people person — agrees.

“I’ve enjoyed the customers I’ve had for years.. And that’s going to be missed,” Soleno said.

“I’ll miss coming to work every day. That will be hard,” he added.

As for his legacy, his daughter is following in his footsteps.

“I went to beauty school and been here ever since and I’ve worked here from day one on Mondays and Wednesdays.

But there’s no replacing Solano and his love of people.

Ray’s always looked young,” Fast said. “So when they said he was retiring I was kind of shocked.”

So what’s next for Soleno?

Well, the man who loves to be around people, jokingly says he plans to be on a houseboat relaxing by himself.

