REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Reedley College alum is going to be featured in a new movie, coming out this April, and he will be portrayed by one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.



Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have teamed up for a movie about Michael Jordan’s decision to sign with Nike. Sonny Vaccaro, who played football at Reedley College in the late 1950s, will be depicted by Damon in the movie entitled “Air.”

Vaccaro became a well-known sports marketer and played a big role in Jordan ultimately landing with the iconic shoe company. Ben Affleck will play Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the movie, which is set to be released on April 5 by Amazon Studios.