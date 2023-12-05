FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes could be coming to the Fresno Animal Center. City Council is set to look at a resolution that would drastically curb the intake of dogs and cats.

“We’re trying to avoid creating an animal center that becomes a warehouse,” Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said.

Dyer says with how many animals are coming into the Fresno Animal Center each month, the shelter is quickly moving away from its original purpose, which is to have kennels available for lost dogs to stay in while their owners come to pick them back up.

He says the center is over three times its capacity for dogs, partly due to low adoption rates at the center, and not enough people getting their dogs spayed and neutered, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The longer we have overcapacity issues at our shelter, the more likely they are to become sick, the more likely they are to become vicious, and when those things happen then you’re faced with having to euthanize animals,” Dyer said.

Dyer says vets from the University of California at Davis have recommended they start taking in fewer animals, and drastically reduce intake. Once discussed and approved by the council, they’ll do just that.

This move comes just days after the city gained full control of the shelter on the first of the month. Since the Fresno Animal Center was founded a few years ago, Fresno Humane has been working to run the shelter with the city, but now their contract has ended.

Dyer says they were helping the city due to the city not having the expertise to run the shelter, right when it was created.

“With that, there are things that we’re having to do, that perhaps are different, for the wellbeing of the animals, but we also have a staffing shortage,” Dyer said.

He understands some are worried about having more dogs on the streets, but says it all comes down to owners not being responsible in the first place.

“We have to do this as a city. For the wellbeing of the animals, and the wellbeing of the community and we’ll assess it on a month-by-month basis.”

The city council is set to discuss this resolution during their council meeting on Thursday.