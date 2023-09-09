FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State Football fans were out in full force Saturday as the Bulldogs took on the Eastern Washington Eagles.

“We’ve been waiting for months for this we got our whole team here first ones on the lot fully set up we got all the flags we got the food we got the drinks, “said fan Chris Healey.

Tents and barbecues surrounded the stadium as fans tailgated and waited for kickoff.

Fresno State student Lexi Sweat says the games are a great way to meet new friends.

“I think my favorite thing is seeing everyone tailgating and everyone’s energy,” said Sweat.

Before the game, the Fresno State band set the tone as they played for fans getting ready to enter the stadium.

Life-long Fresno State fan and tailgater David Atkinson said Saturday’s game is just one of many tailgates he has gone to over the last 38 years.

“Almost everyone the bulldogs have gone from Texas A&M to Tennessee to Wisconsin to Washington we’ve gone to all the games,” said David Atkinson.

The Bulldogs will be back at the Valley Children’s Stadium for their next home game on September 23 against Kent State.