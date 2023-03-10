CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family of red-tailed hawk family was seen at the Old Town Clovis water tower on Friday, the Clovis Police Department shared on their Facebook Page.

Clovis police officials say the family is back this year and the mom has already laid her four eggs.

Authorities say they want to make sure mom and her eggs are kept warm and dry, especially during the current storm.

The Clovis Police Department encourages the community to stay tuned for more recordings in the coming months as the baby hawks hatch and begin to grow under the care of mom and dad.