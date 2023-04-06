CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) -After over a month, the red-tailed hawk family living in a Clovis water tower has two new additions, according to the Clovis Police Department.

“Exciting News! The Red-Tailed Hawk family grew overnight as the first 2 eggs hatched!” officers with CPD announced.

Officials share a glimpse of the baby birds as they see the sun for the first time, around 8:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers say to keep a lookout for more updates on the red-tailed hawk growing family on their Facebook page.