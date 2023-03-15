CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department shared an update with a video on the family of Red-tailed hawks, living in the Old Town Clovis water tower.

In a post on Facebook police say, “Back atop the Old Town Clovis water tower this morning, mom & dad switched it up as they’re keeping their 4 eggs warm and dry.”

Officials went on to describe what was happening between the hawks in the video. It was showing them taking a few seconds to wake up and realize it was time to switch and get comfortable for the next shift.

The Clovis Police Department encourages the community to stay tuned for more recordings in the coming months as the baby hawks hatch and begin to grow under the care of mom and dad.