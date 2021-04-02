Red-light runner suffers extensive injuries in 3-car crash along Hwy 43 near Hanford, CHP says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver suffered extensive injuries Friday after running a red light and causing three vehicle crash near Hanford along Highway 43, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Toyota Scion occupied by only the driver traveled south on Highway 43 when it ran a red light at the intersection with Houston Avenue around 2 p.m. and collided with a Toyota Tacoma occupied by a family of four traveling east on Houston.

The pickup truck rolled onto its side and struck a Ram pickup truck occupied by a family of five hauling an RV.

The driver of the Scion, identified as a woman, was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of moderate to major injuries, the CHP said. The occupants of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com