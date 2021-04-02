Red-light runner suffers extensive injuries in 3-car crash along Hwy 43 near Hanford, CHP says

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver suffered extensive injuries Friday after running a red light and causing three vehicle crash near Hanford along Highway 43, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Toyota Scion occupied by only the driver traveled south on Highway 43 when it ran a red light at the intersection with Houston Avenue around 2 p.m. and collided with a Toyota Tacoma occupied by a family of four traveling east on Houston.

The pickup truck rolled onto its side and struck a Ram pickup truck occupied by a family of five hauling an RV.

The driver of the Scion, identified as a woman, was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of moderate to major injuries, the CHP said. The occupants of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.