FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The American Red Cross has opened two evacuation shelters due to the flooding in Madera County and Mariposa County.

Red Cross volunteers will provide safe shelter, water, meals, and additional resources to evacuees impacted by these major storms. The shelters can be found at:

New Life Christian Fellowship – 5089 Cole Road, Mariposa, CA 95338

Oakhurst Community Center – 39800 Fresno Flats Rd., Oakhurst, CA 93644

The Red Cross says that if residents evacuating have the time, they are encouraged to bring prescriptions, emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents, and other comfort items.

Special items for children and infants, like diapers, formulas, and toys should also be brought along with other items for family members that may have other needs, officials add.

More information on the open Red Cross and partner shelters is available on their website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).