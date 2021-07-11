Red Cross opens temporary evacuation site after apartment fire in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Red Cross has opened up a temporary evacuation point for residents who were affected by a multi-unit apartment fire that broke out Sunday morning.

The temporary evacuation point is at the Ted. C Wills Community Center located at 770 N. San Pablo Ave. in Fresno.

Officials say Red Cross volunteers are at the site providing help to more than 50 residents with meals, water, financial assistance, health services, casework and spiritual care.

Red Cross will be working alongside local officials and apartment management to determine the extent of the damage and to provide people with comfort items and services in the following days, according to officials.

Red Cross says all disaster services are provided free of charge and everyone is welcome at the site.