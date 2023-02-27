FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Office of Emergency Services is working with the Red Cross to open a shelter to assist residents in several areas affected by the storm.

City of Fresno officials say the areas the shelter is open to are residents of Dunlap, Miramonte, and Squaw/Yokuts Valley, who have been without power or running water since Saturday, Feb. 25.

The shelter is in the Reedley College Gymnasium at 995 N. Reed Avenue in Reedley, California, and is open as of 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

City officials are asking residents to bring only essentials such as medication, clothes, toiletries, and pets that can be kenneled are allowed.

The shelter is also ADA-compliant and will have restrooms and showers.

The Red Cross is providing cots, blankets, pillows, and a few meals. The shelter will remain open until power is restored to the areas mentioned.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they will be notifying residents through the Everbridge System and the County is sharing this information on its social media platforms.

The Red Cross also has two evacuation centers that will remain open across the Central Valley to support mountain communities without power:

Oakhurst Community Center (39800 Fresno Flats Rd, Oakhurst, CA 93644)

Mariposa Senior Center (5246 Spriggs Lane, Mariposa, CA 95338)

These centers will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Officials say that the winter storm conditions will determine the need to remain open past Wednesday.

Residents are encouraged to visit for safe refuge, as well as a place to warm up and charge electronics, according to Red Cross officials.

Red Cross officials say those who are impacted by the storms and need immediate assistance, to please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).