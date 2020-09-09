Red Cross moves temporary evacuation point in Oakhurst to Mariposa County Fairgrounds

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Red Cross temporary evacuation point in Oakhurst was moved to the Mariposa County Fairgrounds on Tuesday evening due to Oakhurst being under an evacuation warning, according to the Red Cross Central California.

They said those who need to get to the evacuation point should go to the Mariposa County Fairgrounds, where the Red Cross is assisting evacuees.

Throughout Tuesday, residents from different areas in Madera County were seeking assistance in at the temporary evacuation point when it was in Oakhurst.

Mamie Jones, an Oakhurst resident, said she’s prepared to evacuate and has thought about the things she would need to take with her.

“First and foremost, my family, my dog, photos, things that aren’t replaceable,” she said. “I told my son, you know he wanted to take his guitar that I got him for his last birthday, I said its one thing if we have room but I can always buy you another guitar. You are not replaceable, the dogs aren’t replaceable.”

She said through it all, she’s trying to be positive and have faith.

Peter Matthews, a North Fork resident, said he evacuated two days ago.

“I’m in a position of safety now. Just worrying about all my neighbors and friends and making sure that they got all their animals out and themselves out,” he said.

Matthews said this is the fifth time he’s had to evacuate due to a fire nearby, however, he said this one is different.

“This fire is larger, faster and much smokier than any we’ve seen in recent years,” he said.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that if people live in areas that are under evacuation warnings, they should be prepared and ready to go.

“If it turns into an order, you’re not going to have hours, you’re going to have minutes to get out,” said Commander Bill Ward with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

