FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the next round of storms on the way, the Red Cross is reminding those in the valley and in the mountains to be prepared for anything.

Flooding mudslides and rockslides could be seen throughout the valley after last week’s downpour.

With more rain on the way could mean more flooding, rockslides, and mudslides in the future, Taylor Poisall with the Red Cross says drivers need to be more careful.

“As well as not drive into flooded roads, we always hear turn around don’t drown, just two feet of water can sweep away a car,” said Poisall.

Although the storm can be dangerous she says there are things you can do to be ready.

“There are a lot of simple things you can do to prepare for the upcoming storm. You wanna take the time now to stock up and go to the grocery store maybe restock your emergency kit. As well if there is anything missing if you had to stay at home,” said Poisall.

Poisall says the best way to be prepared is to have an emergency kit in your home or vehicle.

A few things you might find in an emergency kit would include food, water, flashlights, batteries, and anything else you might need in a time of need.

Kevin Seubert, Manager of Fresno Ag Hardware, says people are clearing the shelves preparing for the storm.

“People are worried about possible power outages so the batteries and flashlight become a big deal,” said Seubert.

With possible power outages, the Red Cross says you need to be ready.

“Keep your phones charged be really diligent about that have an extra battery pack if you can so if the power goes out you will be able to communicate and also know about food safety you wanna make sure you are not opening the fridge or the refrigerator,” said Poisall

These tips are just a few of many that can make a difference in an emergency.