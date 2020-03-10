Recycling center worker fights back during an attempted armed robbery, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man was injured after he was hit by shotgun pellets during an attempted armed robbery in Fresno on Monday, according to Fresno Police.

Officers say around 1:30 p.m., two teens approached two workers at a recycling center at Chestnut and Olive. One of the teens was armed with a shotgun and demanded money, but one of the employees fought back.

“One of the suspects was knocked to the ground and ended up firing a shot from the shotgun,” said Sgt. Jeff LaBlue. “The pellets out of that shotgun ended up hitting one of the workers.”

Police say the worker was hit in the chest and received non-life-threatening injuries. No money was taken and witnesses say the teens ran off into a nearby neighborhood.

