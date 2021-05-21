Recycling center in northeast Fresno burns near Woodward Park

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Black clouds of smoke rose from the Rice Road Recycling center as an orange inferno raged on near Woodward Park.

Neighbors anxiously watched the blaze that quickly spread into a nearby grass field as 80 firefighters rushed to the scene.

The plumes of smokes could be seen from nearly anywhere in the city as firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.

Friant road was closed to the public for a couple of hours and several homes in the Woodward lakes neighborhood were told to shelter in place due to the heavy smoke.

Fire crews were able to fully contain the blaze and open the area back up later in the night. No injuries were reported.