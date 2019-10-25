Recreational pot business opens in Tulare County

FARMERSVILLE, California (KGPE) – The recreational pot business in Tulare County continues to pick up steam.

Earlier this year, Farmersville council members changed the cannabis ordinance and awarded their first dispensary permit.

On Thursday, the town’s first shop, Token Farms is having it’s soft opening, and city leaders say this will benefit the community through the tax revenue this is expected to produce.

It’ll be a 5% tax on sales. The company has also committed an extra 1% of its annual revenue to the city.

Token Farms will be open to both recreational and medical cannabis users 21 years of age and older.

They say only about a dozen people will be allowed in the showroom at a time and they’ll see a variety of products including edibles, waxes and vapes.

The nearby city of Woodlake is already on board with the recreational cannabis business.

The city reports more than $200,000 in revenue last year. The mayor says they already have big plans for the additional funds.

“I know we have infrastructure needs, parks streets. We would like to start a recreation program in our city,” says Greg Gomez, mayor of Farmersville.

Token Farms is located right of Highway 198, just east of Visalia which is another city currently considering allowing dispensaries.

The grand opening celebration for Token Farms will be Friday at 2 p.m.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.