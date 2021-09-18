Recovery fund created in effort to help National Forest following KNP Complex fire

In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 photo released by the KNP Complex Fire Incident Command, smoke plumes rise from the Paradise Fire in Sequoia National Park, Calif. In the southern Sierra Nevada, two fires ignited by lightning are burning in Sequoia National Park. (KNP Complex Fire Incident Command via AP)

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A recovery fund has been created to help support recovery efforts within the Sierra National Park after the outbreak of the KNP Complex Fire, according to Sequoia Parks Conservancy officials.

The non-profit group announced the creation of the fund on Saturday morning and has asked the public to help raise funds in an effort to help save America’s second-oldest National Park.

“Sequoia National Park is written into the fabric of America’s story,” said executive director Savannah Boiano in a press release. “The image of giant sequoia cones and tree are on every NPS ranger uniform. It is critical at this time that we come together as a country to help the very park that inspired the creation of the National Park Service.”

Officials say the KNP Complex fire started on Sept. 9 and was ignited by lightning storms. Authorities say the fire has grown to 17,857 acres with 0% containment.

For individuals who want to learn more or donate to the fund, visit the Sequoia Parks Conservancy website.