FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The American Automobile Association (AAA) is expecting this year’s Thanksgiving holiday to be the busiest travel year in California history, with 7.49 million state residents expected to hit the road or jump on a train or plane.

That expectation was on full display in Fresno this Thanksgiving Eve, as the city’s Amtrak Station, highways, and airport were packed.

Many were on the way to visit loved ones, as others tried something a little different this Thanksgiving.

“My husband and I are traveling to Florida for a little road Trip, we’re going to start in Tampa on the Gulf of Mexico and end up in Nashville,” said Lemoore resident Darlene Newton. “Our daughter is going to be with our in-laws and so, we’re like, ‘Hey, let’s go on a vacation.'”

For those who want to fly, the airport asks that you arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

If you do miss your flight this holiday season you may be out of luck.

“During the Thanksgiving holiday travel period flights are expected to be full or at near capacity. So, if a passenger misses their flight they may have some challenges rebooking,” said Vikkie Calderon with Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

AAA tells us multiple factors are impacting the expected rise in travel.

“There’s been this real appetite for travel, this hunger to get back to tradition, to see family, friends,” said John Treanor with AAA Northern California. “People are comfortable traveling, gas prices are cheaper, hotels are cheaper. There are deals to be had.”

As more cars are expected on California roadways this travel season compared to any other, CHP officers are ready to go to tackle whatever happens.

“With that traffic comes a lot of problems, aggressive driving, impaired driving, so, we’re going to have all of our officers on our maximum enforcement throughout this Thanksgiving weekend,” said CHP Public Information Officer Mike Salas.