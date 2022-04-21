FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Easter services drew large crowds Sunday as thousands came to celebrate the holiday.

Good Friday marked the start of the celebrations. Representatives from Cross City Church in northeast Fresno say they were prepared for more than 10,000 people, and even added an outdoor venue and outside seating to accommodate the crowds.

Cross City Church pastor Brent Deffenbacker says the holiday marks the first time some will be in person at the church due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

“We have been seeing people come back to Cross City Church after two years and it’s been great because it’s been like a family coming back together,” explains Deffenbacker.