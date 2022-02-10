Record-breaking temps likely in Fresno until Super Bowl Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Temperatures through Tuesday are expected to remain well above the average for this time of year before a cool down is forecasted.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance that temperatures either tie or set record highs for this time of year until Sunday.

Possible record-breakers until next week

A high-pressure ridge is responsible for drier and warmer conditions throughout the Central Valley.

High temperatures for Thursday are expected to reach 75 degrees with lows dipping down to 45 degrees.

The record high for Feb 10 was reached back in 1961 at 75 degrees, and there is a very good chance that temperatures Thursday will tie that record or possibly surpass it.

Rain chances and Super Bowl Sunday forecast

There’s a likely chance of rain beginning Tuesday as the high-pressure ridge breaks down.

Super Bowl Sunday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures reaching 80 degrees for the first time in February.

Highs for Sunday are forecast at 80 degrees with overnight lows dipping down to 44 degrees.