CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after attempting to get away from police officers in his vehicle, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Officers say on Sept. 10, at 10:16 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the 700 block of Letts Avenue for a violation. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield and drove away in the vehicle. As he attempted to flee officers, the driver was seen failing to stop at posted stop signs and driving recklessly.

Officers say the vehicle became disabled in the 2300 block of North Avenue. The driver was taken into custody without further incident and identified as Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez. During his arrest officers found Rodriguez to be in possession of multiple live rounds of ammunition. Officials add that Rodriguez is prohibited from owning or possessing ammunition, due to being a previously convicted felon.

According to the Corcoran Police Department, Rodriguez was booked into the Kings County Jail for evading a police officer, felon in possession of ammunition, reckless driving, and driving without a license.