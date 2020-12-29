Reckless driver rams patrol vehicle, bites officer, police say

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – A man who Clovis Police say rammed a patrol vehicle is under arrest following a five-mile chase.

Shortly before midnight Sunday, officers were called to the area of Bullard and Highway 168 for a report of a reckless driver.

Police say 42-year-old Nicholis White refused to stop for officers, leading them on a chase that ended when officers managed to stop the vehicle with a PIT maneuver.

“Once that vehicle was stopped, it then tried to ram a police vehicle, where it did make contact with the vehicle, causing a significant amount of damage to the police car,” said Sgt. Jim Koch.

Police say White then fought with two officers – biting one of them. He was taken into custody and is facing several felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence.