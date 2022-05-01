CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after an officer caught him driving recklessly in an intersection on Sunday evening, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Around 5:00 p.m., an officer spotted a driver in a truck doing donuts in the intersection of Willow and Sierra avenues.

After leaving the intersection, officials say the driver sped away eastbound on Sierra before he noticed the officer looking at him.

The driver was pulled over near Sierra and Villa Avenue and arrested for reckless driving.

Officers also towed and impounded the driver’s truck for 30 days due to the reckless driving charge.