Recent rise in store thefts related to Prop. 47, police chief says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – After three women were arrested for allegedly robbing a Fresno Ulta store Wednesday night – some local leaders say the rise in this sort of crime has a lot to do with Proposition 47, which made property crimes valued less than $950 a misdemeanor.

The three women: Sandoria Van Horn, Keishia Battle, and Tiffany Jackson walked into the Ulta Beauty store at Fresno’s Fashion Fair mall, packed their bags full of high-end perfume. and walked out.

“Our southeast officers were able to respond there, in fact, found a matching vehicle had been seen at the Fashion Fair mall, and detained three females involved,” explained Fresno Police Office Felipe Uribe.

The perfume bottles were fitted with tracking devices, allowing the trio to be caught a short time later.

Less than a month ago, a different Ulta Beauty store was hit. Four men and a juvenile were also arrested for stealing perfume.

On Dec. 11, 22-year-old Israel Guerrero, 24-year-old Joseph Martinez, and two unidentified women led police on a chase. Once detained, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a mountain of stolen goods were found in their possession.

In September, local leaders met online to discuss these issues.

“The specifics for what it did, wasn’t quite what it sold to the public in my opinion what it did was make most thefts and property crimes misdemeanors,” explained Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

Chief Balderrama believes Prop. 47 did more harm than good and is allowing these types of crimes to continue and become worse.

“When constituents can see a subject walk into a store and pile in whatever they want and security doesn’t do anything that’s like a fundamental breakdown of the system.”

The women in Wednesday’s Ulta Robbery could be facing felony charges as the goods found in their possession were valued at $2,000, over the $950 limit set by Prop. 47.