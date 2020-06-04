Recent protests spark fears of a second COVID-19 spike

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – As protests draw large crowds across the country, many health officials fear a surge in COVID-19 cases.​

“We do know that gatherings of any kind tend to promote the transmission of this virus, so if we do see a rise related to the protests, I think that won’t be a huge surprise,” said Fresno County Department of Public Health Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

As the virus incubation period is up to two weeks, Vohra said it’s still too early to tell if last week’s protests will lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases. ​​He asked people attending protests to wear masks and maintain social distance as much as possible.​

“The one, I guess, saving grace is that these protests are mainly conducted outdoors, and we know that being outdoors is actually very good in terms of lowering risks,” said Dr. Vohra.

With large protests being held across the country, this is a big concern on the national scale as well.​

“I worry terribly about the peaceful protests. I see some wearing masks, I see some others not wearing masks,” said White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.

Although most are aware that large gatherings could lead to a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, some protesters say the supporting the cause outweighs the risks involved.​

