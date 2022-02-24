FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Farmers are on edge after temperatures are expected to fall to dangerous lows, which can have negative impacts on almond crops.

Farmers say there is also a concern for other crops like oranges, but oranges could fair better due to their thick rinds they are protected well. Unlike almond blossoms, which are extremely vulnerable to the cold.

Local Almond Farmer and President of the Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobsen says he is worried.

“Substantially concerned not just for my own orchard but for the industry as a whole, there could be some very significant effects on the total industry there,” Jacobsen said.

Freezing temperatures are expected throughout the county, and anything below 30 degrees can have a significant impact on almond blossoms.

Other local farmers share Jacobsen’s concern.

“That makes agriculture stick their head up a little bit and we have to be a little more prepared,” Almond farmer John Chandler said.

Chandler, who has crops in Selma said the best thing at this point is being ready.

“it’s really about preparation you have to make sure you have your field prepped that means you want to have it clear of any weeds or whatnot so bare firm ground is probably the best chance you have for combatting the really cold temperatures,” Chandler said.

Jacobsen said almonds are Fresno County’s top crop, and the industry won’t be able to see the total impact the recent freezes will have until about May.