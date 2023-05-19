MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The trampoline center in Merced where the Merced Police Department says a 10-year-old boy got into a fight that resulted in his death is rebranding, according to company officials.

A sign outside the business reveals that the Rockin’ Jump is rebranding to a Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park. According to Sky Zone’s website, the same company operates both Sky Zone and Rockin’ Jump.

Officers say the fight at the Rockin’ Jump, located at 1230 W. Main Street in Merced, took place on April 13 and resulted in the death of 10-year-old Anthony Duran.

In a statement, Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park confirmed that the site is not shutting down.

Rockin’ Jump Merced is completing a re-brand that has been underway since March 15, 2023. This park is not closing. The re-brand of parks to Sky Zone started in April 2022 and are scheduled to continue through 2024. Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park

The statement says that the rebrand has been underway since March 15, which is just under a month before the fight that led to Anthony Duran’s death on April 13.

In a social media post on April 19, Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park issued a statement itself saying that guest safety and care are their top priorities, adding that “our entire team has remained actively engaged throughout the investigation and will continue to cooperate with local authorities.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred at our Rockin’ Jump park in Merced, California. Our hearts go out to the guest’s family and friends during this difficult time.” Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park, Merced

After the incident took place on April 13, the Merced Police Department issued a statement about it the next day saying that a boy was in critical condition after passing out while he was at a trampoline center. On Monday, a further update from the Merced Police Department revealed that witnesses “reported seeing Duran playing basketball inside the establishment when he and another child got into a brief physical altercation.”

Officers say Anthony Duran collapsed and the other juvenile fled on foot. The other juvenile is yet to be officially identified.

Investigators have revealed that the incident was captured on the establishment’s security video. Detectives say they have reviewed the video surveillance and obtained statements from 35 people including staff, parents, and children who were at the scene when the incident occurred.

A GoFundMe for Anthony can be found by clicking here.