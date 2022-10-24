FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Raising money to help the first against cancer is the driver behind the third annual “Real Men Wear Pink” golf tournament, benefiting the American Cancer Society.

Tournament organizers say the money that is raised stays local and goes to things like gas cards for patients who need to get treatment and prescriptions.

“Just a little history on Real Men Wear Pink it was founded in Jackson Tennessee back in 2013 they’ve been able to raise about $12 million over the years, which is phenomenal,” said organizer Gil Soto. “Our local chapter started about 3 years ago we’ve raised about $40,000 and we’re hoping to really exceed that this year.”

The golf tournament is on Friday at Madera Golf and Country Club. Click here for more information.