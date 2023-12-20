FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Madera County Animal Services says they are excited to share starting Dec. 27 they will be launching their “Kids Reading to Critters program.”

Organizers say this program will be open for children ages five to 15 years old with a parent or guardian present to supervise. The program will entail reading to your choice of pet at the shelter every week from Tuesday through Thursday as well as on Saturday and Sunday.

A small selection of books will be available in the adoption center to pick from or if you have a favorite book to share with the animals you are welcome to bring one from home.

For more information regarding the program contact the Madera County Animal Services at (559) 675-7891.