FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – RBD announced a concert tour in the United States and Latin America for 2023 – almost 20 years after the band became popular thanks to their TV show Rebelde.

Fresno is one of the cities the Rebelde band will visit. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez, and Christopher von Uckermann will come together – but former band member Alfonso Herrera will not be in this reunion.

The performance in Fresno will be at the Save Mart Center on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, Save Mart Center announced on its Facebook page that the ticket pre-sale will start on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2:00 p.m. Users need to use the passcode NUESTROAMOR and no verified registration is required. The general sale starts Friday.

In California, RBD will also perform in San Jose, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles. The tour will kick off on Aug. 25 in El Paso, Texas.